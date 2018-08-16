LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-08-18

LONDON, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.78% to $2077.00, copper price down by 0.84% to $6110.00, lead price down by 1.37% to $2084.00, nickel price up by 0.40% to $13775.00, tin price down by 0.72% to $19385.00, zinc price down by 1.41% to $2509.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $64500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.