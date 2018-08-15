“Civil Contract” Party does not deny the support of other political forces for organizing August 17 meeting

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. For Prime Minister of Armenia, Board Member of “Civil Contract” Party Nikol Pashinyan the support of the citizens of Armenia is the priority, but the party does not refuse the support offered by other political forces, spokesperson of “Civil Contract” Party Vahan Kostanyan told ARMENPRESS.

“We do not deny the support offered by other political forces connected with the August 17 meeting, but for us the citizen of the Republic of Armenia is the priority”, he said.

To the question if it’s possible that the Civil Contract Party may form a government without the ARF if it wins the elections as a result of the disagreements over Robert Kocharyan’s case, Vahan Kostanyan noted that it’s still too early to talk about that.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan