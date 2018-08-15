Asian Stocks - 15-08-18

TOKYO, 15 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 15 August:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.68% to 22204.22 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.76% to 1698.03 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 2.07% to 2723.64 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.55% to 27323.59 points.