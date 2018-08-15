President of Artsakh holds working consultation in Martuni town

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on August 15 visited town of Martuni and convened a working consultation with the regional administration authorities on issues related to the region's social-economic development, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Head of the regional administration Mher Ohanyan and responsible officials of the administration's subdivisions delivered reports.

President Sahakyan gave corresponding instructions to the heads of the concerned structures for proper realization of the discussed issues.

Minister of State Grigori Martirosyan and other officials participated in the consultation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan