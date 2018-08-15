Armenian Ambassador meets with Georgia’s finance minister

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan on August 15 met with Georgian minister of finance Ivane Matchavariani, the Embassy told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed a number of issues of bilateral interest.

The Armenian Ambassador congratulated the Georgian minister on appointment, expressing hope that during his tenure the cooperation between the Armenian and Georgian finance ministries, as well as the tax and customs structures will be at a high level.

The meeting also touched upon issues relating to the customs field.

Notice: Tax and customs service are under the jurisdiction of the Georgian finance ministry.

