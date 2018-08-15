Norayr Yolchyan relieved from position of Head of Armed Forces Logistics/Head of Department

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. According to the decree of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Norayr Yolchyan has been relieved from the position of the Head of the Armed Forces Logistics/Head of Department, the Presidential Office said, reports Armenpress.

Norayr Yolchyan was serving as the Head of the Armed Forces Logistics/Head of Department since July, 2013.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan