Russian, Turkish and Iranian leaders’ summit on Syria to be held in Tehran

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The third meeting of the leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syria is scheduled in early September in Tehran, the Turkish presidential representative said, TASS reported.

“The third trilateral meeting of the Turkish, Russian and Iranian presidents on Syria within the Astana process will take place in Tehran”, the representative said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




