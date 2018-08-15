President Sarkissian recalls Armenia’s permanent plenipotentiary representative in CIS statutory and other bodies

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, based on the proposal of the Prime Minister, signed a decree on August 15 on recalling Oleg Yesayan from the position of permanent plenipotentiary representative of Armenia in the statutory and other bodies of the CIS, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to the President’s another decree, Armen Ghevondyan has been appointed permanent plenipotentiary representative of Armenia in the CIS statutory and other bodies.

