Armenian President recalls Ambassador from Belarus

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, taking into account the proposal of the Prime Minister, recalled Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Belarus Oleg Yesayan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress. The President signed the respective degree on August 15.

According to the President’s another decree, Armen Ghevondyan was appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Belarus (residence in Minsk).

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




