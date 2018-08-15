Armenia to be represented by PM at CSTO Collective Security Council

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was held in the organization’s Secretariat chaired by Kazakhstan, which was attended by the permanent and plenipotentiary representatives of member states and the CSTO deputy secretary generals, Armenpress reports citing the CSTO website.

The Permanent Council has discussed the draft agenda of the joint session of the sitting of the Foreign ministers council, the Defense minister council, the Committee of secretaries of security councils and the CSTO Collective Security Council which will be held in Astana this near in November. A decision was made to continue the discussion of documents at the next session of the CSTO Permanent Council.

The session participants discussed the draft protocol on amendments to the Collective Security Treaty on May 15, 1992, as well as the draft charter of the CSTO adopted on October 7, 2002 which has been proposed by the Armenian side in connection with the coming into force the amendments of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia.

Based on them, the adoption of decisions on issues being discussed by the CSTO Collective Security Council is under the jurisdiction of the Armenian Prime Minister. The CSTO Secretariat has developed a draft protocol which plans to change several articles of the organization’s main documents.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan