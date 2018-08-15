EU urges Azerbaijan to release all political prisoners

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The decision by the Sheki Appeal Court of Azerbaijan to conditionally release opposition politician Ilgar Mammadov after over five years in prison is a welcome step, the spokesperson of the EU External Action Service said in a statement, Interfax reported.

“The European Union has been following Mr Mammadov's case very closely together with the Council of Europe. Judgements of the European Court of Human Rights are expected to be fully implemented”, the statement says.

“The European Union expects the unconditional release and rehabilitation of all those currently imprisoned or under restriction of movement in Azerbaijan on political grounds in line with Azerbaijan's international commitments as a member of the United Nations, the Council of Europe, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe”, it added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan