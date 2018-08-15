Armenian President sends condolence letter to Italian counterpart

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences to President of Italy Sergio Mattarella on the bridge collapse in Genoa which claimed numerous human lives, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“Sharing your grief and that of the good people of Italy, I wish courage and tenacity to the relatives and families of the victims, and speedy recovery to the injured”, reads the President’s condolence letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan