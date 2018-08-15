Armenian President sends condolence letter to Italian counterpart
YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences to President of Italy Sergio Mattarella on the bridge collapse in Genoa which claimed numerous human lives, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
“Sharing your grief and that of the good people of Italy, I wish courage and tenacity to the relatives and families of the victims, and speedy recovery to the injured”, reads the President’s condolence letter.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 13:50 Citizen who threatened to blow up building of Armenian healthcare ministry identified
- 13:18 Employees of healthcare ministry evacuated after bomb alert
- 12:59 Thousands of children abused by priests in US – report
- 12:34 Armenian government to provide necessary funds for accommodation of La Francophonie summit participants
- 12:00 EU urges Azerbaijan to release all political prisoners
- 11:15 Armenian President sends condolence letter to Italian counterpart
- 11:10 UAE continues implementing charity programs in Armenia
- 10:11 Famous Russian writer Eduard Uspensky dies at 80
- 10:09 Manchester United plans to sign new deal with goalkeeper David de Gea
- 10:03 European Stocks - 14-08-18
- 10:02 US stocks down - 14-08-18
- 10:01 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-08-18
- 10:00 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 14-08-18
- 09:58 Oil Prices Up - 14-08-18
- 09:32 Turkey doubles tariffs on some U.S. imports
- 08.14-20:56 LGBT community representatives invade police station in Yerevan – 1 policeman hospitalized
- 08.14-19:23 March 1 case in the focus of U.S. Government – Ambassador Mills
- 08.14-18:18 We try to be useful for Armenia through investments - David Bohigian
- 08.14-18:04 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-08-18
- 08.14-17:30 PM Pashinyan offers condolences to Nikolai Nikoghosyan’s family
- 08.14-17:24 President of Artsakh convenes session of Security Council
- 08.14-16:57 Yerevan Beer 5th Fest to be held on August 18
- 08.14-16:07 Central Bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged
- 08.14-15:53 Deputy PM Avinyan introduces new head of Real Estate Cadastre Committee to staff
- 08.14-15:10 2nd President Kocharyan’s Office issues statement over today’s incident
- 08.14-15:06 Chancellor Merkel to visit Georgia on August 23
- 08.14-14:55 Moscow highly appreciates Turkey’s refusal to join anti-Russian sanctions – FM Lavrov
- 08.14-14:10 There is no force in Armenia that will be able to stand before people’s power – PM Pashinyan
- 08.14-13:56 Military police carry out activities in military units
- 08.14-13:06 Prosecutor General’s Office to submit appeal after receiving ruling of Court of Appeals on eliminating Kocharyan’s detention
- 08.14-12:44 Air temperature to increase by 3-4 degrees in Armenia on August 16-17
- 08.14-12:33 2nd President Robert Kocharyan’s press conference cancelled
- 08.14-12:13 Citizens hold protest, enter hall where ex-President Kocharyan is expected to hold press conference
- 08.14-11:44 No watermelon of Azerbaijani origin imported to Armenia
- 08.14-11:34 Armenia follows developments and will draw respective conclusions: Foreign ministry on Convention of Caspian Sea’s Legal Status
21:28, 08.09.2018
Viewed 2453 times Government plans to start process of returning property plundered and taken overseas from Armenia
12:13, 08.09.2018
Viewed 1811 times Government grants permit to private company to implement 195 mln USD investment program in Meghri FEZ
17:06, 08.08.2018
Viewed 1775 times Artsakh’s defense ministry informs about major explosion in one of Azerbaijani military positions
15:26, 08.08.2018
Viewed 1628 times Vice Speaker Sharmazanov says explanation of Prosecutor General’s Office to keep ex-President Kocharyan in custody is not convincing
13:52, 08.08.2018
Viewed 1624 times Armenian healthcare minister meets UK Ambassador