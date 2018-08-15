UAE continues implementing charity programs in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Armenia Jassim Mohamed Al Qasemi has implemented another program this time in Gyumri city within the frameworks of the cooperation with the UAE Red Crescent charity organizations, reports Armenpress.

Based on the cooperation with Vahan Tumasyan, director of Gyumri’s Shirak center, nearly 250 school children in Gyumri have been provided with clothes, bags and stationery.

“The implementation of such programs will be continuous, the children in need and the healthcare sector are the main targets of our charity programs”, the UAE Ambassador said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan