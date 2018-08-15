Famous Russian writer Eduard Uspensky dies at 80

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Famous Russian writer, scriptwriter Eduard Uspensky, who created the world-famous Cheburashka character, has died in Moscow at the age of 80, TASS reports.

According to earlier reports, Uspensky was diagnosed with cancer. On August 9 the writer received emergency medical assistance after falling unconscious in his home.

About 60 cartoons are based on books and scripts, written by Uspensky, including Crocodile Gena and His Friends and Uncle Fedor, His Dog, and His Cat.

His works have been translated into 25 languages.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan