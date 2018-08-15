Manchester United plans to sign new deal with goalkeeper David de Gea

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United plans to begin talks to extend the deal with Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, BBC reports.

The 27-year-old's present deal expires in 2019, although United have an option to extend it by a further season.

The Old Trafford club were keen to begin talks with goalkeeper De Gea's representatives and their hand has been strengthened by Thibaut Courtois' £35m move to Real Madrid from Chelsea.

Real have repeatedly been linked with Spain international De Gea since 2015.

In May, De Gea, who joined the Man United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 in an £18.9m deal, was named the club's player of the year for an unprecedented fourth time.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





