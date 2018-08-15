LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-08-18
LONDON, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.78% to $2061.00, copper price up by 0.31% to $6162.00, lead price down by 1.54% to $2113.00, nickel price down by 1.79% to $13720.00, tin price down by 0.86% to $19525.00, zinc price down by 2.86% to $2545.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 4.03% to $64500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
