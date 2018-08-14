Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-08-18

YEREVAN, 14 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 Աugust, USD exchange rate is up by 0.47 drams to 482.63 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 3.18 drams to 549.47 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.11 drams to 7.10 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 1.00 drams to 615.30 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 19.13 drams to 18843.74 drams. Silver price is down by 1.40 drams to 238.57 drams. Platinum price is down by 127.01 drams to 12848 drams.