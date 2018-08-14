PM Pashinyan offers condolences to Nikolai Nikoghosyan’s family

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to the family of Nikolai Nikoghosyan on the latter’s death, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter runs as follows: “With a deep sorrow I have learnt about the death of the renowned master of the Soviet and Armenian sculpture, USSR people’s painter Nikolai Nikoghosyan.

One of the renowned representatives of the Armenian and Russian cultures has passed away, who has not stopped serving his people and homeland during his entire life. Armenia has always admired and highly valued his art and personal contribution to the strengthening and development of the Armenian-Russian cultural ties.

I extend my sincere condolences to the renowned master’s family, relatives and his art fans”.

