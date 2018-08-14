Yerevan Beer 5th Fest to be held on August 18
YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. 5th Beer Festival will be held in Yerevan on August 18, the Yerevan City Hall said in a statement, Armenpress reports.
In a statement the Yerevan City Hall invited the citizens and guests to participate in the Festival on the occasion of the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan in the area near Swan Lake from 18:00 to 23:00.
Various events will be held during the Festival.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:30 PM Pashinyan offers condolences to Nikolai Nikoghosyan’s family
- 17:24 President of Artsakh convenes session of Security Council
- 16:57 Yerevan Beer 5th Fest to be held on August 18
- 16:07 Central Bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged
- 15:53 Deputy PM Avinyan introduces new head of Real Estate Cadastre Committee to staff
- 15:10 2nd President Kocharyan’s Office issues statement over today’s incident
- 15:06 Chancellor Merkel to visit Georgia on August 23
- 14:55 Moscow highly appreciates Turkey’s refusal to join anti-Russian sanctions – FM Lavrov
- 14:10 There is no force in Armenia that will be able to stand before people’s power – PM Pashinyan
- 13:56 Military police carry out activities in military units
- 13:06 Prosecutor General’s Office to submit appeal after receiving ruling of Court of Appeals on eliminating Kocharyan’s detention
- 12:44 Air temperature to increase by 3-4 degrees in Armenia on August 16-17
- 12:33 2nd President Robert Kocharyan’s press conference cancelled
- 12:13 Citizens hold protest, enter hall where ex-President Kocharyan is expected to hold press conference
- 11:44 No watermelon of Azerbaijani origin imported to Armenia
- 11:34 Armenia follows developments and will draw respective conclusions: Foreign ministry on Convention of Caspian Sea’s Legal Status
- 11:24 Armenia continues taking all measures for safe return of citizen Karen Ghazaryan from Azerbaijani captivity
- 11:20 Azerbaijani forces’ repositioning attempts in direction of Nakhijevan will be prevented by all possible means – Armenia MFA
- 10:49 PM signs decision on establishing advisory commission aimed at discussing issues of bestowing state awards
- 10:16 Trump’s advisor Bolton meets with Turkish ambassador at White House
- 09:47 North, South Koreas to hold summit in Pyongyang in September
- 09:29 European Stocks - 13-08-18
- 09:28 US stocks - 13-08-18
- 09:26 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-08-18
- 09:25 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 13-08-18
- 09:23 Oil Prices Down - 13-08-18
- 08.13-20:05 Special Investigation Service of Armenia assesses Court of Appeal’s decision to set Robert Kocharyan free illegal
- 08.13-19:15 Kocharyan’s attorney does not rule out that accusations pressed against his defendant will be declined on grounds of person’s immunity
- 08.13-18:04 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-08-18
- 08.13-18:03 Asian Stocks - 13-08-18
- 08.13-17:55 Ayatollah Khamenei bans negotiations with USA
- 08.13-17:29 DigiCamp 2018 held in Artsakh with the support of Ucom
- 08.13-17:05 PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Archbishop Nourhan Manougian
- 08.13-16:38 First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan and Armenian National Congress ready to assist investigation of 2008 March 1 case – ANC member
- 08.13-16:23 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan released: Court of Appeals approves attorneys’ appeal
21:28, 08.09.2018
Viewed 2384 times Government plans to start process of returning property plundered and taken overseas from Armenia
14:36, 08.07.2018
Viewed 2363 times Luys Foundation’s 18 beneficiaries to study abroad by assistance of My Step Foundation and philanthropists
12:13, 08.09.2018
Viewed 1768 times Government grants permit to private company to implement 195 mln USD investment program in Meghri FEZ
17:06, 08.08.2018
Viewed 1737 times Artsakh’s defense ministry informs about major explosion in one of Azerbaijani military positions
20:00, 08.07.2018
Viewed 1707 times Emmanuel Macron and Anne Hidalgo highlight the activities of Arsen Chakarian, last survivor of Misak Manushyan's group