Yerevan Beer 5th Fest to be held on August 18

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. 5th Beer Festival will be held in Yerevan on August 18, the Yerevan City Hall said in a statement, Armenpress reports.

In a statement the Yerevan City Hall invited the citizens and guests to participate in the Festival on the occasion of the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan in the area near Swan Lake from 18:00 to 23:00.

Various events will be held during the Festival.

