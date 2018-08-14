Deputy PM Avinyan introduces new head of Real Estate Cadastre Committee to staff

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Deputy prime minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan introduced new head of the Real Estate Cadastre Committee Sarhat Petrosyan to the Committee staff, the Committee told Armenpress.

In his remarks the deputy PM said the reforms conducted in the system in previous years were really significant, and expressed confidence that the professional skills and efforts of the new head will definitely double the achievements recorded in the field. Tigran Avinyan said works need to be carried out for the creation of single cadastre system in this era of digitization, the vision of which has been discussed with the new head.

In his turn Sarhat Petrosyan welcomed and thanked the meeting participants, stating that it’s a great honor for him to head this structure, as well as be a part of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government. He expressed hope that his team will be able to solve its tasks with dignity.

At the end of the meeting deputy PM Avinyan thanked acting head of the Real Estate Cadastre Committee Ashot Musayan and wished productive work to the staff.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan