2nd President Kocharyan’s Office issues statement over today’s incident

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan will present his views on the most relevant political issues through a new press conference or an interview, reports Armenpress.

His Office issued a statement over the incident happened today as a result of which the 2nd President’s press conference was cancelled.

The statement says during the press conference scheduled on August 14 it was expected that key important statements would be made and answers to many questions would be provided. The 2nd President’s Office assessed today’s incident as a minor hooliganism, adding that there is no need to pay much attention to that.

Robert Kocharyan was expected to hold a press conference on August 14, but before the launch of the press conference, a group of citizens were protesting against the court’s decision to release him from custody. The protesters entered the hall where the 2nd President was expected to hold a press conference. After several minutes staying at the hall, the protest participants said they wanted to cancel the press conference and they succeeded.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He has been remanded into custody. His attorneys appealed the court ruling. On August 13 the Court of Appeals approved the attorney’s appeal, and Robert Kocharyan has been released.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan