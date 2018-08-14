Chancellor Merkel to visit Georgia on August 23

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will arrive in Georgia on an official visit on August 23-24, the Georgian Public TV said citing the foreign ministry’s sources, reports TASS.

On August 14 Georgian foreign minister said in an interview to the Public TV that Tbilisi attaches “great importance to the Chancellor’s visit”.

“Germany provides assistance to Georgia in the European and Euro-Atlantic integration processes, the implementation of reforms and concrete programs. The visit of such high-ranking official is very important for our country”, the Georgian FM said.

This will be Merkel’s second visit to Georgia as Chancellor. Her first visit to Tbilisi took place in 2008.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan