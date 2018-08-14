Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 August

Moscow highly appreciates Turkey’s refusal to join anti-Russian sanctions – FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Russia highly appreciates Turkey’s independent foreign policy and refusal to join the anti-Russian sanctions, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters in Ankara on August 14, summing up the results of his participation in the consultation of the ambassadors and permanent representatives of international organizations in Turkey, TASS reported.

“Russia and Turkey run an independent foreign policy course”, the Russian FM said. “We highly value our partners’ refusal to join the anti-Russian sanctions”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




