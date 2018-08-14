Military police carry out activities in military units

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s military police continue keeping in spotlight the conscripts contributing to the elimination of defective actions among the servicemen, as well as increase of the level of inter-personal relations in the Army, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry, said on Facebook, Armenpress reports.

“The high-ranking officers staff of the military police visited all bordering military units, got acquainted with the ongoing activities in the units. They have introduced the conscripts on the current laws, their rights and duties under that laws”, Hovhannisyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan