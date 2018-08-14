Prosecutor General’s Office to submit appeal after receiving ruling of Court of Appeals on eliminating Kocharyan’s detention

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. After receiving the ruling of the Court of Appeals to eliminate the detention of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, the Prosecutor General’s Office will submit an appeal in accordance with it, Vahagn Muradyan, an official of the Prosecutor General’s Office, told the citizens protesting outside the Office, reports Armenpress.

“We have already issued a statement that we have not received the decision of the Court of Appeals yet. We will receive that decision in one-two days, will discuss it and will submit an appeal in accordance with the issues mentioned in the decision”, Muradyan said.

He added that the Prosecutor General’s Office has expressed its position in the Court of Appeals, and after receiving the decision they will submit an appeal in accordance with it.

Asked whether the Prosecutor General’s Office plans to submit an appeal to the Court of Cassation, Muradyan said yes, but added that they need to get acquainted with it so that to make the appeal in line with it.

He refused to comment on the statement of the Special Investigation Service according to which the Court of Appeals’ decision to release 2nd President Robert Kocharyan is illegal.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He has been remanded into custody. His attorneys appealed the court ruling. On August 13 the Court of Appeals approved the attorney’s appeal, and Robert Kocharyan has been released.

Kocharyan was scheduled to hold a press conference on August 14, but a group of citizens were protesting again the court’s decision, they entered the press conference hall, as a result of which the press conference was cancelled.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan