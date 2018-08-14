Air temperature to increase by 3-4 degrees in Armenia on August 16-17

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. In the daytime of August 14, on August 15, 18-19 at night and after daytime, rain with thunderstorm is expected in Armenia. Hail is possible in separate parts, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

No precipitation is expected on August 16-17.

Air temperature will increase by 3-4 degrees on August 16-17 and then will decrease by 2-4 degrees on August 19.

