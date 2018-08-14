Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 August

Air temperature to increase by 3-4 degrees in Armenia on August 16-17

Air temperature to increase by 3-4 degrees in Armenia on August 16-17

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. In the daytime of August 14, on August 15, 18-19 at night and after daytime, rain with thunderstorm is expected in Armenia. Hail is possible in separate parts, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

No precipitation is expected on August 16-17.

Air temperature will increase by 3-4 degrees on August 16-17 and then will decrease by 2-4 degrees on August 19.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration