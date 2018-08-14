2nd President Robert Kocharyan’s press conference cancelled

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. The press conference of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, scheduled today, was cancelled, reports Armenpress.

Before the launch of the press conference, a group of citizens were protesting against the court’s decision to release Robert Kocharyan from custody.

The protesters entered the hall in Yerevan’s Erebuni Plaza hotel where the 2nd President was expected to hold a press conference.

After several minutes staying at the hall, the protest participants said they wanted to cancel the press conference and they succeeded. They left the hall and made a decision to walk to the prosecutor general’s office.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He has been remanded into custody. His attorneys appealed the court ruling. On August 13 the Court of Appeals approved the attorney’s appeal, and Robert Kocharyan has been released.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan