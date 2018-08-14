No watermelon of Azerbaijani origin imported to Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s State Service for Food Safety denies the media reports according to which watermelons of Azerbaijani origin have been imported to Armenia, reports Armenpress.

“Media outlets reported that during these days large quantity of watermelons have appeared in Armenia’s agricultural market, which maybe are of Azerbaijani origin.

We would like to inform that watermelons have been imported to Armenia in July-August exclusively from Georgia and Russia, a total of 1327 tons, 781 tons of which has been imported only during the past week.

The documents for the watermelons imported from the two countries prove that they have Russian and Georgian origins”, the State Service for Food Safety said in a statement, calling on not to spread information that has nothing to do with the reality.

