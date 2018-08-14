Armenia follows developments and will draw respective conclusions: Foreign ministry on Convention of Caspian Sea’s Legal Status

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Anna Naghdalyan, Armenian foreign ministry’s acting spokesperson, commented on the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea and its impact on Armenia, reports Armenpress.

During today’s press briefing, Anna Naghdalyan said this Convention refers to the five Caspian states.

“We do not have much to comment here. But we are following all the processes that can directly or indirectly impact Armenia”, she said.

Asked what influence the signing of the Convention can have on Armenia, the MFA acting spokeswoman said Armenia follows the developments and will draw respective conclusions based on them.

The presidents of the five Caspian states (Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan) singed the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea at the Fifth Caspian summit held in Kazakhstan’s city of Aktau.



