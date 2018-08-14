Armenia continues taking all measures for safe return of citizen Karen Ghazaryan from Azerbaijani captivity

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia continues taking all possible measures for the safe and quick return of citizen Karen Ghazaryan who is currently in the Azerbaijani captivity still for unknown circumstances, Armenian foreign ministry’s acting spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told reporters at a briefing on August 14, reports Armenpress.

“Regarding the case of Karen Ghazaryan, I want to repeat that this issue is in our agenda. Intensive works are underway on this path. We continue taking all possible measures to return our citizen to the homeland safely and as soon as possible”, she said.

On July 15, 2018 the Azerbaijani defense ministry announced that it pushed back, with the formulation of the Azerbaijani media, a sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Qazax region, and one of the group members was taken captive.

Immediately after this statement Armenia’s defense ministry announced that that person is Karen Ghazaryan, a resident of Berdavan village of Armenia’s Tavush province, who faces mental problems, doesn’t serve and has never served in the Armenian Armed Forces.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan