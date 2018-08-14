Azerbaijani forces’ repositioning attempts in direction of Nakhijevan will be prevented by all possible means – Armenia MFA

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side has told the Azerbaijani side through public and other channels that the repositioning attempts in the direction of Nakhijevan are unacceptable and will be prevented by all possible means, Armenian foreign ministry’s acting spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told reporters at a briefing on August 14, in response to the question concerning the current situation in the direction of Nakhijevan, Armenpress reports.

“The Armenian defense ministry issued a respective statement over the situation in the direction of Nakhijevan: the Armenian Armed Forces fully control the situation here. But as for the repositioning cases, we have told the Azerbaijani side through public and other channels that such repositioning attempts are unacceptable for the Armenian side and will be prevented by all means”, she said.

