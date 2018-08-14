PM signs decision on establishing advisory commission aimed at discussing issues of bestowing state awards

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. According to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s decision, an advisory commission aimed at discussing issues of bestowing state awards and honorary titles adjacent to the PM has been established, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The commission includes the first deputy PM, the PM’s advisor, the ministers of Healthcare, Justice, Foreign affairs, Education and science, Culture, Defense, Sports and youth affairs, as well as the chief of the presidential staff.

