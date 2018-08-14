LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-08-18
LONDON, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2045.00, copper price stood at $6143.00, lead price stood at $2146.00, nickel price stood at $13970.00, tin price stood at $19695.00, zinc price stood at $2620.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 8.77% to $62000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 09:47 North, South Koreas to hold summit in Pyongyang in September
- 09:29 European Stocks - 13-08-18
- 09:28 US stocks - 13-08-18
- 09:26 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-08-18
- 09:25 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 13-08-18
- 09:23 Oil Prices Down - 13-08-18
- 08.13-20:05 Special Investigation Service of Armenia assesses Court of Appeal’s decision to set Robert Kocharyan free illegal
- 08.13-19:15 Kocharyan’s attorney does not rule out that accusations pressed against his defendant will be declined on grounds of person’s immunity
- 08.13-18:04 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-08-18
- 08.13-18:03 Asian Stocks - 13-08-18
- 08.13-17:55 Ayatollah Khamenei bans negotiations with USA
- 08.13-17:29 DigiCamp 2018 held in Artsakh with the support of Ucom
- 08.13-17:05 PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Archbishop Nourhan Manougian
- 08.13-16:38 First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan and Armenian National Congress ready to assist investigation of 2008 March 1 case – ANC member
- 08.13-16:23 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan released: Court of Appeals approves attorneys’ appeal
- 08.13-15:59 Mher Margaryan appointed Armenia’s Permanent Representative to UN
- 08.13-15:47 Armenian PM’s son gives military oath
- 08.13-15:28 Republican Party doesn’t see grounds for keeping ex-President Kocharyan in custody
- 08.13-15:05 Armenian deputy PM holds meeting with Japanese Ambassador
- 08.13-14:52 Turkey will continue strengthening ties with Russia – foreign minister
- 08.13-14:08 Chancellor Merkel to meet with Russia’s Putin on August 18
- 08.13-14:00 Iranian energy minister announces launch of talks on supplying electricity to Russia via Armenia
- 08.13-13:49 Turkish lira continues depreciating: Erdogan calls on citizens to sell dollars and Euros
- 08.13-13:19 Hundreds injured in Vigo festival collapse in Spain
- 08.13-12:37 Armenian Armed Forces respond to Azerbaijani provocations in direction of Nakhijevan by firing shot
- 08.13-11:32 All roads passable in Armenia: Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 08.13-11:26 Iraqi PM’s visit to Iran cancelled
- 08.13-11:15 Dozens killed, injured in Taiwan hospital fire
- 08.13-10:38 European Stocks - 12-08-18
- 08.13-10:37 US stocks - 12-08-18
- 08.13-10:36 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-08-18
- 08.13-10:34 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 12-08-18
- 08.13-10:33 Oil Prices Down - 12-08-18
- 08.13-10:21 Step Towards Home program participants to visit TUMO and Loft centers in Yerevan
- 08.13-09:55 State saves millions of drams by cooperating with private organizations – Armenian Diaspora minister’s interview
14:36, 08.07.2018
Viewed 2334 times Luys Foundation’s 18 beneficiaries to study abroad by assistance of My Step Foundation and philanthropists
21:28, 08.09.2018
Viewed 2328 times Government plans to start process of returning property plundered and taken overseas from Armenia
12:13, 08.09.2018
Viewed 1741 times Government grants permit to private company to implement 195 mln USD investment program in Meghri FEZ
17:06, 08.08.2018
Viewed 1708 times Artsakh’s defense ministry informs about major explosion in one of Azerbaijani military positions
20:00, 08.07.2018
Viewed 1677 times Emmanuel Macron and Anne Hidalgo highlight the activities of Arsen Chakarian, last survivor of Misak Manushyan's group