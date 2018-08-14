LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-08-18

LONDON, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2045.00, copper price stood at $6143.00, lead price stood at $2146.00, nickel price stood at $13970.00, tin price stood at $19695.00, zinc price stood at $2620.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 8.77% to $62000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.