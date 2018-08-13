Kocharyan’s attorney does not rule out that accusations pressed against his defendant will be declined on grounds of person’s immunity

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Taking into account that 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan is entitled to immunity the Court of Appeal made a decision on August 13 to satisfy the appeal of the attorneys and to set Kocharyan free, ARMENPRESS reports Kocharyan’s attorney Robert Sahakyan told the reporters. He added that they are satisfied with the court’s decision.

“A person cannot be subject to criminal prosecution and accountability during and after his tenure if his actions stemmed from his status”, Sahakyan said.

Speakin about their future steps, the attorney said that they are waiting for the steps of the body of the preliminary investigation.

“I think the body of preliminary investigation will appeal this decision of the court at the Cassation Court” Sahakyan said.

Answering the question if it is possible that that the charges are dismissed for the grounds of person’s immunity, the attorney did not rule out this scenario.

Earlier, a Yerevan courtremanded former President Robert Kocharyan into custody for the incidents of March 1, 2008. He is suspected in overthrowing the constitutional order. CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov who was Deputy Defense Minister in 2008 and the former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan are also charged with the same accusation. Harutyunyan is wanted by the Police of Armenia while Khachaturov has been released on bail of 5 million drams.

