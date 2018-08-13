Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 August

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-08-18

YEREVAN, 13 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 Աugust, USD exchange rate is up by 0.35 drams to 482.16 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 6.01 drams to 552.65 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate ia down by 0.11 drams to 7.21 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 4.70 drams to 616.30 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 88.02 drams to 18824.61 drams. Silver price is up by 2.27 drams to 239.97 drams. Platinum price is up by 210.80 drams to 12975.01 drams.




