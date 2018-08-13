Asian Stocks - 13-08-18

TOKYO, 13 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 13 August:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 1.33% to 22298.08 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 1.15% to 1720.16 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.03% to 2795.44 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.84% to 28366.62 points.