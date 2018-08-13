PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Archbishop Nourhan Manougian

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Archbishop Nourhan Manougian, Hovnan Baghdasaryan – Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

He informed that the phone conversation was held by the initiative of the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan