PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Archbishop Nourhan Manougian

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Archbishop Nourhan Manougian, Hovnan Baghdasaryan – Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

He informed that the phone conversation was held by the initiative of the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem.

