Armenian deputy PM holds meeting with Japanese Ambassador

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan on August 13 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Jun Yamada, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Deputy PM Grigoryan congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and wished success in his responsible mission. Mher Grigoryan attached importance to the further expansion and deepening of the Armenian-Japanese cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest, in particularly highlighting the information technologies sector.

In his turn, the Japanese Ambassador thanked for the warm reception and introduced his impressions on Armenia. He said Japan and Armenia have many commonalities, highlighting the respect of the two countries towards their cultures and histories.

During the meeting the officials touched upon the Japanese investments in Armenia and the Armenian-Japanese cooperation prospect in the economic sector. Deputy PM Grigoryan introduced the advantages of running a business in Armenia and stated that Armenia should be viewed in Japan not only as a separate market, but also as a gateway to other member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The Japanese Ambassador assured that he will present Armenia’s attractive and favorable investment environment in Japan and will make efforts to further develop the Armenian-Japanese cooperation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan