First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan and Armenian National Congress ready to testify on 2008 March 1 case – ANC member

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan is ready to testify on the 2008 March 1 case in status of a witness, Aram Manukyan, member of the Armenian National Congress (ANC) party, told reporters in the Parliament, Armenpress reports.

“Anyone, who can contribute to disclosing the case, should be happy to come to the Investigation Service and provide materials. There is no one in this country who is more interested in the discovery of the March 1 case than Levon Ter-Petrosyan”, Manukyan said.

He informed that during these ten years they have collected all materials which they are ready to provide to the structure conducting justice.

“We have collected materials, published books, shot films, applied to all international European structures and prepared the list of all possible criminals during these ten years. We have the list of all police officers who gave false testimonies, the names of prosecutors who launched fake charges. We have done the last work before the 10th anniversary of the March 1 case. After publishing the collection of documents we have sent the samples to all concerned sides. It’s a whole collection which is enough for discovering the March 1 case. The material is so huge that it completely proves the fact that the March 1 crime was pre-organized and implemented”, Aram Manukyan said.

He stated that the precautionary measure against 2nd President Robert Kocharyan should remain the court’s ruling to remand him in custody.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan