Turkey will continue strengthening ties with Russia – foreign minister

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Turkey will continue the policy on further strengthening its ties with Russia, foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, RIA Novosti reported.

“We continue the policy of further strengthening our ties with Russia. Our policy is open and transparent. It contributes to the protection of common interests and achievement of positive results for the two countries. Within the frames of this reliable policy, we are calmly discussing with Russia our disagreements”, the Turkish FM said in his remarks at the congress of Turkish ambassadors in Ankara.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has departed for Turkey on August 13. On August 14 Lavrov will hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and will deliver remarks at the consultation of the ambassadors of Turkey and the permanent representatives of international organizations.

In addition to other issues, the minister will discuss the cooperation in Syria and the development of economic relations.

