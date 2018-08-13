Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 August

Armenian Armed Forces respond to Azerbaijani provocations in direction of Nakhijevan by firing shot

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Armed Forces responded to the Azerbaijani provocations in the direction of Nakhijevan by firing shot, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry, said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“As a result, we do not rule out any loss of the Azerbaijani armed force”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




