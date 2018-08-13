All roads passable in Armenia: Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. On August 13, as of 11:00, all roads are passable in Armenia, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.
On August 13, as of 10:40, blasting preparation operations are being carried in the road to Geghard monastery, therefore, the road will be closed for nearly 5 hours.
The emergency situations department of the Georgian interior ministry informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
