Iraqi PM’s visit to Iran cancelled

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s visit to Iran has been cancelled, Mehr news agency reported citing the Iraqi PM’s office.

Abadi will still go ahead with a planned visit to Turkey on Tuesday, but has scrapped the Iran leg of the trip “because of his busy schedule”, his office said.

On August 10 Iraq’s Central Bank has notified to the commercial banks on the ban of dollar transactions with the Iranian credit companies.

US President Donald Trump announced in early May that Washington withdraws from the Iranian nuclear program deal. He announced resumption of all sanctions against Tehran.

Iraq buys goods worth 6.6 billion AMD annually from Iran. In addition to food products, Iran supplies machinery, household equipment to the Iraqi market.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



