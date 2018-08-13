Dozens killed, injured in Taiwan hospital fire

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Ten people have been killed in a fire at a hospital in Taiwan, the local media reported.

BBC reports 16 others, including patients and staff, are in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, though media reports say it could have been started by an electrical fault in a moveable bed.

33 patients and 3 staff members have been evacuated.

The police found during the investigation that the ward was not equipped with "required smoke exhaust equipment".

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan