LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-08-18

LONDON, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2045.00, copper price stood at $6143.00, lead price stood at $2146.00, nickel price stood at $13970.00, tin price stood at $19695.00, zinc price stood at $2620.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 8.77% to $62000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





