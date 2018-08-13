Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 August

Step Towards Home program participants to visit TUMO and Loft centers in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. Several participants of the Step Towards Home program will visit the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, and the rest will visit the Loft self-development center on August 13, the Armenian Diaspora ministry told Armenpress.

Meeting with repatriates is expected.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




