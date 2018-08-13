Government should not leave farmers alone: First deputy PM visits hail-affected communities

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. First deputy prime minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan visited Bambakashat, Mrgashat, Alashkert and other communities of Armavir province which have been greatly affected by the recent hail and storm, reports Armenpress.

“We are confident that the government should not leave the farmers alone in mitigating the consequences of this disaster. Tomorrow the assessment works will launch after which the government will discuss the amount of possible assistance to be provided to farms. At the same time systematic solutions are necessary, and we will consistently work to have insurance systems for farms, effective anti-hail stations, anti-hail networks already next year”, the first deputy PM said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan