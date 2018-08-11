We have expressed political readiness to continue constructively negotiations on NK conflict – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. A preparation stage is necessary for resuming the negotiations over the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters during his visit to Tavush province, asked whether there is any information over the meeting with the Azerbaijani president, reports Armenpress.

“I have stated that we are ready for any scenario, including the negotiations. I think we all understand that a certain preparatory stage, certain precondition is necessary for the negotiation process especially in this political situation. We have expressed our political readiness to continue the negotiations constructively, within the frames of the assumed political commitments and in the context of Armenia’s national interests”, the PM noted.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan