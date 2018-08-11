I have impression that work with EU partners constructively moves on – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan’s office, the government representatives at the moment are working with the EU partners, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters during his visit to Tavush province, asked whether after his Brussels visit there are talks that Armenia expects support from the EU, reports Armenpress.

“The work is underway with the EU partners, I have an impression that it has constructive nature. We hope it will be productive”, the PM said.

PM Pashinyan visited Brussels on July 11-12 where he met with the EU leaders. He talked about the new approaches of the EU support provided to Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan