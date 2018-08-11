Former Armenian PM’s brother remanded in custody for two months

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Henrik Abrahamyan, brother of former Prime Minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan, who has been charged for illegal possession of firearms, has been remanded in custody for two months, the Special Investigation Service told Armenpress.

The court approved the motion to remand him in custody.

Within the frames of the criminal case investigated at the Special Investigation Service of Armenia, Henrik Abrahamyan has been charged on August 10 for illegally obtaining and keeping firearms at a factory de-facto owned by his brother, former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan, but registered in the name of Ambik Gevorgyan, the SIS told Armenpress.

The Special Investigation Service filed a motion to the court to remand Henrik Abrahamyan into custody.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan